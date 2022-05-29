Blues edge Waratahs

New South Wales winger Mark Nawaqanitawase scored a brace of tries in his side’s 17-20 loss to the Blues last night.

A drop goal from fullback Zarn Sullivan a minute after fulltime gave the Blues a record 13th successive win and dropped the Waratahs to sixth on the table.

The Blues held the Waratahs scoreless in the first half despite being reduced to 13 players when back-rowers Akira Ioane and Adrian Choat were both yellow carded within a minute of each other.

In fact, the visitors scored the only points of the half despite playing with two men down, with Jock McKenzie’s penalty goal three minutes before halftime giving the Blues a 3-nil lead.

Nawaqanitawase’s two tries in six minutes midway through the second half put the Waratahs up 14-3.

Replies from replacement Cameron Suafoa and lock Luke Romano put the Blues back in lead before Tahs five-eighth Tane Edmed’s 78th-minute penalty goal sealed the victory.

Sullivan, however, had the final word as the Blues booked a quarter-final date with either the Highlanders or Western Force in Auckland next week.