Blues edge Chiefs

The Blues escaped a scare to edge the Chiefs 24-22 in their Super Rugby Pacific clash at Eden Park in Auckland.

Bryan Gatland’s missed penalty at the dying minutes of the match gave a sigh of relief for the Blues who secured its first win.

Two tries and a conversion at the first half saw the Chief lead 12-10 at halftime.

The Blues took the lead six minutes into the second spell with a converted try to Hoskins Sotutu.

A yellow card to Blues’ Caleb Clarke gave the Chiefs the ideal opportunity to restore its lead and Fijian Pita Gus Sowakula from the scrum, took the short side before offloading to Brad Weber who darts down to score on his 100th game.

The Chiefs led 19-17 before Gatland added another two pointer from a penalty to make it 22-17.

The Blues dominated set piece late in the contest, as Ofa Tuungafasi made an impact from the bench and the scrum bailed them out at the back end.

Mark Telea was the beneficiary as he crossed wide out to lock up the scores.

Stephen Perofeta added the extras from the sideline.

Moments of indiscipline handed Gatland the chance to win it for the Chiefs but his attempt went wide handing the Blues a win at home.