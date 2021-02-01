Blues claim win over the Hurricanes

The Blues scored three tries to one to overcome the Hurricanes 27-17 in the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash.

The Leon MacDonald coached side did enough to repel the Hurricanes and stay firmly in contention for the inaugural Super Rugby Aotearoa final.

Stephen Perofeta set up one second-half try after stepping Hurricanes lock James Blackwell flying out of the line to put TJ Faiane in, and Rieko Ioane exploited another mismatch to skin fellow Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere and hand Mark Telea their third try.

The Hurricanes battled to get their attack going, managing one late try to Reed Prinsep.

Jordie Barrett was again influential for the Hurricanes; his rocket boot firing over two penalties from well over 50 metres.

Tries to Faiane and Telea gave the Blues breathing room in the form of a 12-point lead but, they allowed the Hurricanes back in as Prinsep crashed over.

A late Black penalty finished the job for the Blues

This win moves them within four points of the Crusaders following the Highlanders’ stunning upset in Christchurch.

Blues 27 (Penalty try, TJ Faiane, Mark Telea tries; Otere Black 2 cons, 2 pens)

Hurricanes 17 (Reed Prinsep try; Jordie Barrett 4 pens)

HT: 10-9

[Source: NZ Herald]