Blues champions again after 18 years

The Blues are champions again after 18 years when they overcame the Highlanders 23-15 in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman pulsating final at Eden Park.

The hosts held their nerve when it really mattered to prevail 23-15 after the visitors had stunned their dominant hosts by taking a 15-13 lead with a quarter of an hour to go.

Substitute Harry Plummer nailed a crucial go-ahead penalty from a tough angle in the 70th minute and then replacement loose forward Blake Gibson sealed the deal with a match-winning try five minutes from time that Plummer coolly converted from wide.

The Highlanders got the first points with a converted penalty goal by Mitch Hunt in the 6th minute after Alex Hodgman was penalized in the shadow of the post.

10 minutes later the Blues were on the front foot with Mark Telea diving over the corner with a converted try.

Ash Dixon, playing his 100th game for the Highlanders gave away a penalty after a shoulder charge on Otere Black seeing substitute Harry Plummer slotting over the three points taking the lead 10-3.

Dangerous play by Akira Ioane gave the Highlanders the opportunity to narrow the score-line and Hunt didn’t miss as they trailed 10-6.

The Highlanders controlled the kickoff but the Blues forward pack controlled the events after. With an advantage on their side against Ethan

De Groot on the breakdown, Black stretched their lead by seven with a converted penalty.

Blues led 13-6 at halftime.