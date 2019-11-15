Blues already planned for Beauden Barrett exodus

All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett’s Japanese switch hasn’t caught the Blues wrong-footed.

Speaking to TVNZ, Blues coach Leon MacDonald says Barrett’s move was already known to them.

The 29 year old All Blacks star has signed a short term deal with Japanese side Suntory, leaving New Zealand and the Blues in December to take up the lucrative contract.

The Blues already have upcoming fly-halves like Otere Black, Stephen Perofeta, Harry Plummer All Blacks great Dan Carter is also currently with the Auckland side.

Barrett’s Japanese deal will also see him remain eligible for the All Blacks in 2021, building towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Meanwhile, the Blues are on a bye this week but tomorrow the Highlanders host the Crusaders at 7:05pm and on Sunday the Chiefs meet the Hurricanes at 3:35pm.

In the Super Rugby AU, the Reds face the Waratahs at 9:05 tonight while the Rebels takes on the Brumbies at 9:15pm tomorrow.