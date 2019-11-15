Blue Diamond 2 out to make a statement in Marist 7s

The Blue Diamond Two rugby team will make their debut appearance in next week’s 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Manager Kalisito Bolatolu says the team has been training since last month and is eager to showcase their talent in the biggest local 7s tournament.

Bolatolu says all teams train to win and the Ra based side is not exempted from this as they aim to make a big statement in their first outing.

Blue Diamond Two is pooled with Ratu Filise, Yalovata Young Boys-Levuka and Raiwasa Resort Taveuni.

The 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament will kick off next Thursday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.