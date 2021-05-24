Home

Rugby

Bledisloe Cup test to be finished in Perth

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 24, 2021 1:00 pm

The third round of the Bledisloe Cup test will be played in Perth next weekend while the remainder of the Rugby Championship will be held in Queensland.

Radio New Zealand reports, an announcement is expected to be made today.

The Queensland government has given approval for the state to host the tournament and put South Africa and Argentina in quarantine facilities where they can continue training.

Article continues after advertisement

The All Blacks will fly out for Perth this week and will play the Wallabies in the final Bledisloe Cup test next Saturday before both teams move to Queensland for their Rugby Championship games against the Springboks and Pumas.

If it wasn’t possible to play it in Australia the options were to move the Rugby Championship to either the UK and Europe or South Africa.

[Source: RNZ]

