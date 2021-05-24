Home

Rugby

Bledisloe Cup test still possible: Rugby Australia

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 23, 2021 12:20 pm

Rugby Australia is optimistic the Bledisloe Cup test match will go ahead next month.

This following New Zealand Rugby’s decision to pull out of next week Saturday’s match due to the cases detected in the country last week.

New Zealand announced on Friday that the All Blacks wouldn’t travel to Perth for the August 28 fixture.

Article continues after advertisement

Some games needed to be relocated from NSW due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with talk the tournament could be played in South Africa or even the UK.

With 60,000 seats already sold, financially stricken RA is doing all it can to make Bledisloe III, which doubles as a Rugby Championship match, go ahead in Perth.

Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos says they are working with the Australian government.

Marinos says there is a lot of work being done to determine if the game could be held in Perth.

The Wallabies won their last Bledisloe Cup match when Perth hosted in 2019.

 

[Source: Rugby Pass]

