Rugby

Blake ruled out

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 18, 2022 12:20 pm
Fiji Bati centre Waqa Blake. [File Photo]

Fiji Bati centre Waqa Blake will not be playing for the Eels in its NRL round six clashes against West Tigers this afternoon.

Blake injured his knee and is out for an extended period.

Marata Niukore will replace him at the centre and Will Penisini switching to the wing.

Article continues after advertisement

Junior Paulo will also not feature today after accepting a one-match ban for dangerous contact and Oregon Kaufusi will take his place upfront.

The Eels will host West Tigers at 6pm.

Looking at the results yesterday, Dragons beat Knights 21-16 and Roosters defeated Warriors 22-14.

