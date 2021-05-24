Blake ruled out

Fiji Bati centre Waqa Blake will not be playing for the Eels in its NRL round six clashes against West Tigers this afternoon.

Blake injured his knee and is out for an extended period.

Marata Niukore will replace him at the centre and Will Penisini switching to the wing.

Junior Paulo will also not feature today after accepting a one-match ban for dangerous contact and Oregon Kaufusi will take his place upfront.

The Eels will host West Tigers at 6pm.

Looking at the results yesterday, Dragons beat Knights 21-16 and Roosters defeated Warriors 22-14.