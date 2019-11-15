Blake Green set to join Newcastle Knights

Veteran playmaker Blake Green is set to join the Newcastle Knights after he was granted an immediate release by the New Zealand Warriors.

The Knights are yet to make an official announcement as the process is still being finalized.

Green’s experience and versatility would be invaluable after they lost Connor Watson, Andrew McCullough and Jayden Brailey to season-ending injuries.

Newcastle would be 33-year-old Green’s seventh NRL club.

Warriors CEO Cameron George says they are committed to Green staying with them for the rest of the season.

