Black Ferns to face England in RWC final

[Photo: NZ Herald]

It will be a New Zealand and England final in the Rugby World Cup.

This is after the Black Ferns beat one of the favourites France 25-24 in a second semifinal thriller.

Just like the first semifinal between England and Canada, the second lived up to expectations with the hosts New Zealand ending last year’s Northern tour dejection against France.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand didn’t disappoint the over 22,000 fans at Eden Park in Auckland with their attack in a battle that went back and forth until the final whistle.

7s stars like Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler, and Sarah Hirini along with Ruby Tui played key roles for the hosts.

Fluhler and Tui scored two of the three New Zealand tries.