Black Ferns downs valiant Wallaroos

The Wallaroos put on a gallant performance in front of their home fans despite going down 22-14 to the Black Ferns today.

Australia started strong through debutant Bienne Terita, but the Kiwis proved too dominant and controlled the contest as player of the match Joanah Ngan-Woo helps the visitors put on 22 straight points.

The defending world champions got on the scoreboard via the boot of Ruahei Demant before a barging try by Luka Connor gave them a 10-7 lead.

The kick-off in the second half, the Black Ferns dominated possession and territory as the hosts did everything to hold them out.

The hosts failed to get out of their 22 to start the second half, allowing the Kiwis to build pressure.

In the end, the Kiwis were too strong as Ngan-Woo slammed it down to extend the lead.

She was shortly followed over by Kendra Reynolds, with the flanker spinning and diving over to extend the lead to 22-7.

Terita and Emily Chancellor impressed throughout the 80 minutes as the winger eventually crossed for a double late in the game.