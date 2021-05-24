Rugby
Bituniyata scores in Brive's win
February 13, 2022 5:36 am
Former Fiji 7s rep Setareki Bituniyata scored a try to help Brive to a 27-20 win over Clermont today.
Clermont was first on the board with a try to Judicaël Cancoriet, but Brive replied with Joris Jurand and Bituniyata’s try to put them back into the game.
Marvin O’Connor scored a try just before the halftime break and with the conversion from Sébastien Bézy both teams were locked at 17-all.
Hayden Thompson-Stringer’s try in the secondhalf sealed the win for Brive.
In other matches Jale Vatubua for Pau, in the 29-25 loss to Racing 92.
