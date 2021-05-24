Bird on demand

Rabbitohs utility star Jack Bird has been given a deadline by the club to agree to the new deal.

The center has been the subject of plenty of discussion regarding his future.

The Dolphins were reportedly chasing Bird, who has stated he isn’t keen on a move back to Queensland, while the Parramatta Eels were also at one point interested, but are now understood to have taken their offer off the table.

It means the Dragons could be the only club left in the running for the local junior, who left the club to play with the Cronulla Sharks and Brisbane Broncos before returning to the joint venture ahead of the 2021 season.

