Bill Beaumont ready to open up game if re-elected

Bill Beaumont has promised to make international rugby union less of a ‘closed shop’ should he be re-elected as chairman of World Rugby.

The 68-year-old former England captain is seeking a second four-year term as head of the sport’s global governing body.

Beaumont faces a challenge from Argentina great Agustin Pichot, the current vice-chairman, for the top job.

Both of rugby union’s major annual international championships, Europe’s Six Nations and the southern hemisphere’s Rugby Championship, do not currently have promotion and relegation.

Critics argue this is hampering the 15-a-side code’s development as a truly global sport, with nations such as Georgia and Fiji desperately trying to get game time against leading nations in between the showpiece World Cup, which takes place every four years.

[Source: The Strait Times]