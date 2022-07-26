Bilibili get new rugby uniform

Bilibili Rugby Club in Savusavu has been boosted with the provision of a new set of rugby uniform thanks to Jean Michelle Cousteau Resort in Savusavu.

The side recently won the 14th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s, their first title since the inception of the team.

Bilibili Trainer Asaeli Fesaitu says the rugby gear will go a long way in supporting the team’s dream of making a mark on the national scene.

Article continues after advertisement

“Honestly saying, this is the first time (to receive such assistance). We have been looking for this help for a decade now. So, we are fortunate enough and we are so blessed.”

The rugby gear was donated by Jean Michelle Cousteau Resort in Savusavu under the Kombat Sportswear Supporting Grassroots Program.

Program Coordinator Malakai Yamaivava says they are grateful to the Resort for coming on board to support grassroots rugby.

“The program has been running for the last five years assisting rugby clubs all over Fiji and also we have been hosting rugby clinics.”

The Bilibili Rugby Club Youth Team is made up of 15 youths from Bagata Village in Wailevu, Cakaudrove, most of whom are still in school.