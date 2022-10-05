Biggest women’s rugby audience anticipated

Rugby World Cup 2021 trophy. [Photo Credit]

More than 30,000 tickets have already been purchased for the women’s Rugby World Cup that starts on Saturday.

The number of tickets already sold for the opening matches would make it the first women’s sports event to fill Eden Park, and the biggest audience a women’s rugby match has ever seen.

Almost 80,000 tickets have been sold for the tournament so far which is about 60 per cent of the total, and more than double that of the last world cup in Dublin.

Tickets are going cheap with an adult paying just $10 to see triple-header pool games and up to $50 for the double-header finals.

Organizers say this is to make sure stadiums are brimming with fans to support the growth of the women’s game.

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana’s first game is against England on Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.