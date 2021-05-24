Home

Rugby

Fiji records biggest Super Rugby crowd so far this season

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 2, 2022 11:50 am
[File Photo]

Super Rugby’s newest club the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, recorded the largest attendance so far this season against the Highlanders at the ANZ Stadium, Suva on Saturday.

A sell-out crowd of 15,102 witnessed the historic homecoming of the Drua playing on home soil for the very first time.

The match more than lived up to the hype and expectations, and preparations are already underway for the last regular season match between the Drua and the Chiefs at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn thanked the Fijian people for their support and for being absolutely amazing last Saturday.

He says we had the biggest, most vibrant and the loudest crowd of the year.

Thorburn adds the feedback from all sectors, including the competition organisers, has been full of praise for the way Fiji hosted its own Super Rugby Pacific match.

