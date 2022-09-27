Biggest secondary schools rugby semifinals in history

This weekend’s Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union semifinals will be the biggest in history.

FSSRU Executive Waisake Tuicakau says for the first time they’ll have the girls Weetbix Raluve semifinals together with the Vodafone Super Deans.

A total of 16 schools have qualified for the semifinals in both competitions.

Tuicakau says it’s a special year as well for Vanua Levu schools Bucalevu Secondary and Saint Bedes College.

Bucalevu is part of the Raluve under 16 semifinals while St Bedes will feature in the U-18 semis.

Also making the cut in the Raluve are Naitasiri Secondary School, Sigatoka Methodist and Saint Johns College from Ovalau.

Fiji Rugby Union Board member and FSSRU official Biu Colati says even the western schools have their biggest representation in the history of the competition.

Cuvu College, Ratu Navula College, Jasper Williams High School, Natabua High School, Ba Provincial Freebird Institute,Sigatoka Methodist and Ra High School will be playing in the semifinals.

Ratu Kadavulevu School, Lelean Memorial School, Queen Victoria School, Marist Brothers High School and Suva Grammar School are the other schools that will be in action this weekend.

The Deans and Raluve semifinals will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday with games starting on three grounds at 8:40am.

You can watch all the U-18 Raluve and Deans semis on FBC Sports channel.