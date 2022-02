Biggar guides Wales to tense win

Wales captain Dan Biggar kicked 15 points in his 100th international to guide Wales to a 20-17 victory against Scotland today.

Biggar sealed the win with a late drop-goal after opposite number Finn Russell received a 68th-minute yellow card for a deliberate knock-on. Scotland wing Darcy Graham and Wales prop Tomas Francis scored tries while Biggar and Russell kicked penalties as the first half ended 14-14.

There were no second-half tries but Biggar’s intervention clinched the win.