Big win for England, quarter-final fixtures confirmed

[Source: RWC/Twitter]

England enjoyed another thumping win in the women’s Rugby World Cup this evening.

The world number one hammered South Africa 75-0 in its last pool match, sounding a warning bell to fellow quarter-finalists.

England and France are the top two teams from Pool C and are in the quarter-finals.

France will face Italy in the first quarter-final on Saturday while England battles Australia on Sunday.

Also playing on Saturday is host New Zealand who will take on Wales while Canada battles the USA in the last quarter-final on Sunday.