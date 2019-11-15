Big shoes to fill for Derenalagi

National sevens rep Ratu Meli Derenalagi says it will be difficult to fill in the shoes of flanker Taniela Sadrugu as he will don the number 7 jersey for Rami Sami Suva in today’s Skipper Cup clash.

The Suva Rugby Union has made some changes to their starting line-up this week, with Derenalagi to make his debut as flanker.

20-year-old Sadrugu has been rested this week after an impressive performance in the first five rounds of the competition.

Despite the pressure and expectations of matching up to Sadrugu’s instrumental play, Derenalagi says he will give his best.

“I’m just going there to do my job, any other opportunity that comes my way, I will grab it with both hands so for me I’ll try to do my best in the field.”

Suva takes on Lautoka at 3pm today at Churchill Park.

Another match at 3pm today, Nadroga hosts Yasawa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

At 3.30pm Tailevu takes on Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can watch the Tailevu and Naitasiri match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and also listen to the live commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.