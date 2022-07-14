Big input from Ryan: Saulo

Flying Fijians scrum coach,Jason Ryan.[Pic:Fiji Rugby-Facebook]

The Vodafone Flying Fijians may have had a disappointing outing against Australia A last week but one thing that’s been consistent in the Pacific Nations Cup is their scrum.

For someone like veteran Manasa Saulo who’s our anchor up front, he needs special skills and expertise to master the trade.

Crusaders and Flying Fijians assistant coach Jason Ryan is the man behind our scrums, and Saulo says his contribution is huge.

Article continues after advertisement

‘He has a very big input on the game every Saturday and he likes to learn every day, learn from the boys, we learn from each other and that’s what he teaches us the most-to help each other in a good way’.

Ryan’s technical assistance will come in handy again this weekend and Saulo believes they can deliver.

Samoa and Tonga are both our island rivals and they were there a long time ago and they’ll keep pushing and they have a big forward pack, they too want to win, and we too want to win but until the end of the game’.

Fiji still has a chance of winning the PNC but it’ll all come down to how they organize themselves on the field according to Head Coach Vern Cotter.

Teti Tela and Mesulame Kunavula are both out this week which means there’ll be a few changes for the Samoa clash at 3:30pm on Saturday.

Cotter will name his side at midday today.

You can watch the Australia A and Tonga plus the Flying Fijians versus Samoa clashes on FBC Sports channel.