Better to analyze Drua than play them: Taumoepeau

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is getting better in Super Rugby Pacific according to Waratahs Assistant Coach Pauli Taumoepeau.

Taumoepeau says it’s scary to play the Drua this week compared to six weeks ago.

He says they’ll have to expect the Fijian to be more physical and fitter on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

‘It’s been awesome to watch them play, someone said the Drua are awesome to watch when you’re not playing them like it’s exactly right, I love reviewing them but it’s also a scary process to go through’.

Taumoepeau says the Drua is also starting to find its feet in the competition which makes this week’s clash interesting.

‘They’re so physical, their set-piece is getting better, they seem to have solidified a nine and ten, and once you get those two pieces solidified and those moving parts around, it just becomes dangerous’.

Fijian Drua lost 10-40 to Waratahs in the first round and they’ll meet again on Friday at 8:45pm at CBUS Stadium on the Gold Coast.

However, before the match, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua faces Waratahs in a Super W top-of-the-table clash at 6pm.

You can watch both games LIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.