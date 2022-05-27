Best scrum teams battle

[Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook]

Super Rugby Pacific’s top two teams with best scrumming results will battle tomorrow in round 15.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Chiefs lock horns as the best teams with scrums won this season.

Both are equal at the top of the stats table with 88% which is a result of some hard work behind the scenes, especially for our Drua.

Not too long ago, Fiji rugby used to struggle during scrum time but the Drua is proving in Super Rugby that they can meet international competition standards.

Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says it’s one of the positives from their debut season and the coaching team was also impressed with how the side held their own against a reputable Crusaders pack last week.

“I thought the scrum against a very good New Zealand scrum with the All Blacks in their pack, I thought our scrum did well and held up.”

The two sides are also close on the defender’s beaten stats with the Chiefs at 308 and Drua at 302.

However, the Chiefs are known for their carries this year and they lead the 12 teams with 1607 while the Fijians are seventh with 1354.

This season alone, the Chiefs topped the carried meters, 10,846, and the Drua in fourth with 9,613 meters.

The Drua hosts the Chiefs at 3pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka and the game will air LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.