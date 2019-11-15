Home

Best player award a milestone achievement for Talacolo

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 27, 2020 5:18 pm
Being awarded the best player of the tournament in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s is a milestone achievement for Police White's Joseva Talacolo.

The 23-year-old was part of the Police White team that was defeated by Tabadamu 22-19 last night.

Despite not being able to get a victory, Talacolo says the team is content with the outcome of the game.

“Though we were not able to win the Marist 7s tournament, I am happy with how far the team has come and I know we are all winners. We had our own plans but God has his own plans.”

Police White won $5000 while Tabadamu took home $15,000.

Looking at other finals results, Striders beat Marist Seahawks 27-5, Dominion Brothers beat Marist 10-0 in the Under-21 final.

Army Green defeated Ratu Filise 20-5 in the Shield final.

 

