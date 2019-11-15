Best father’s day gift for Kata Daugunu

New Wallabies winger Filipo Daugunu’s father believes he was always destined for bigger things in life.

Daugunu who is the fourth of seven siblings represented Macuata in Kaji rugby from the under 9 to under 14 grades as well as the Fiji under 19 side in football.

He was part of Ben Ryan’s extended 7’s extended squad four years ago, before moving to Australia.

The 25-year-old’s dad, Kata Daugunu says his son lost his mom when he was just a little boy.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Daugunu says the news of his son’s inclusion in the Wallabies squad is the perfect father’s day gift.

”When he told me that he has been selected to represent the Wallabies I was overjoyed because of the prayers and I just thank God.”

Filipo Daugunu and his friends used coconuts and Barringtonia fruits as rugby balls on Saqani beach in Cakaudrove.

His dad adds he is not surprised by his son’s latest achievement.

”He doesn’t drink grog and also he doesn’t smoke, most of the time he would advise his elder brothers to quit smoking and drinking because it does not foe together with rugby. He told them if you want to play quit, if not then don’t play rugby”.

The new Wallabies speedster’s success is another classic example of an ordinary village boy who dreamed big, and despite the challenges, he achieved it.