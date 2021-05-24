Bese set for Super W debut

Former Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics sprint queen Younis Bese is set to make her Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua debut today against the Waratahs.

Bese has been named on the bench by coach Senirusi Seruvakula.

The former Gospel High School student and Marist player Vive Sikisawana who left the country two weeks ago are both on the reserves.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruvakula has made a few changes with Roela Radiniyavuni slotting at the inside center and Timaima Ravisa moving to fullback.

Training finished on another very wet day, but you can’t dampen the spirits of our Fijiana Drua 🌧🇫🇯💪🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/lzzzxUcd5S — Fijiana Drua (@Fijiana_Drua) March 29, 2022

Sereima Leweniqila rotates to lock and Ema Adivitaloga returns as an open-side flanker.

The Fijiana Drua takes on the Waratahs at CBUS Stadium on the Gold Coast at 6pm today.

At the same venue tonight at 8:45, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hosts the Waratahs in round seven of Super Rugby Pacific.

You can watch both games LIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.