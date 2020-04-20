Former Wallabies utility back Berrick Barnes has announced his retirement from all rugby with immediate effect.

Barnes began playing rugby league with the Brisbane Broncos in 2005 before signing with the Reds in 2006.

The Queenslander then made a controversial move to the Waratahs in 2010 before finishing his Super Rugby career in 2013.

Article continues after advertisement

The 33-year-old Barnes made his Wallabies debut in 2007, playing 51 Tests in a career marred by injuries.

In 2014, the utility back moved to Japan where he played for the Panasonic Wild Knights and the Ricoh Black Rams.

Barnes enjoyed great success during his time in the Japanese Top League, claiming a string of titles with the Wild Knights under former Wallabies coach Robbie Deans and claiming two Top League MVP awards.

In a statement, Barnes says he had to retire because his body was no longer up to the task of professional rugby.