Beaumont’s manifesto includes review of international participation

There is a possibility that Pacific Island players will be allowed to return to play for their country of birth after being captured by other international teams.

This is part of World Rugby Chairperson Sir Bill Beaumont’s updated manifesto for his second term as the chairman of World Rugby.

Beaumont says that, if voted in, he would launch a review of Regulation Eight, which governs international participation and locks players into representing only one country.

In his manifesto, Beaumont calls for a review of the regulation and Pacific Rugby Players Welfare Chief Executive Dan Leo says he totally support the idea but he is reluctant to get too excited about a promised review.

Leo says he’d be more excited if there was a promise of change because the regulation has been reviewed in the past and this is still where we are.

If the regulation is amended, then it means, players like Tevita Kuridrani, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Taqele Naiyaravoro and Semesa Rokoduguni will have a chance to play for the Flying Fijians.

Meanwhile, Agustín Pichot will be challenging Sir Bill Beaumont for the World Rugby chairman’s post in next month’s election.

[Source: The Guardian]