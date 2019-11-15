Beaumont insists he has no casting vote in World Rugby election

Sir Bill Beaumont has insisted that he has no casting vote in the forthcoming election for the leadership of World Rugby that pits him against Argentina’s Agustín Pichot.

The World Rugby chairman, who is bidding for a second term in the contest whose outcome is set to be announced next month, tweeted: “No casting vote in the chairman election, only if there had been an EXCO vote.”

His intervention comes some days after rugby union’s governing body told insidethegames via email that the chairman did have the casting vote in the event of a tie.

All votes in the election, which is being handled by PricewaterhouseCoopers, must be in by Thursday (April 30).

The results will not be announced until a World Rugby annual meeting which will take place online on May 12.

[Source: insidethegames]