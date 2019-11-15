Beaumont calls for unity

The re-elected World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont is calling on all affiliated unions to unite.

Split views have surfaced after the 68-year-old beat Agustin Pichot by 28-23 votes to the position.

New Zealand Rugby has voiced their concern and expressed their disappointment on Beaumont taking up the post for another four years saying the Southern Hemisphere is doomed for bankruptcy if no change is done to the way the game is funded.

However, the Six Nations, Japan, Pacific Island countries including Fiji and even Australia has showed their support towards Beaumont.

The former England captain says now is the time to work hand-in-hand to move the sport to greater heights.

“There are a lot of hard-work to do over the next four years and I’m sure that it will put together in one direction, we can make this game bigger and make it a more global game.”

Beaumont will continue his role as World Rugby Chairman for the next four years along with new vice-chairman Fédération Française de Rugby President Bernard Laporte.