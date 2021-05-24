Beale returns to RA and the Waratahs

Wallabies star playmaker, Kurtley Beale will return to Australian Rugby and the Waratahs in 2023.

Beale will return following the conclusion of the 2021 French Top 14 season and will be available for the 2022 Wallabies’ International season and the Waratahs’ 2023 Super Rugby Pacific competition.

He says he is excited to return to Australia and to represent the state he grew up in.

Article continues after advertisement

Beale is one of the most exciting players of his generation since making his debut in 2007 at the age of 18.

The returning Waratahs back represented his state on 148 occasions – the second most in history for the side.

The Waratahs have enjoyed considerable Super Rugby success with Beale, making the finals in six of his 12 seasons including starring in the team’s 2014 Super Rugby Championship win where he set up two tries in the Final against the Crusaders.

The versatile playmaker has also been a mainstay of the Wallabies set up since 2009, amassing 95 Test caps and winning the John Eales Medal in 2011.

A member of the past three Wallabies’ Rugby World Cup squads, Beale’s return puts him squarely in the frame to become just the third Australian to feature at four World Cup tournaments.

[Source: waratahsrugby.com.au]