Be patient says Lomani

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be a force to be reckoned with in the next few years.

These were the words of Drua half-back Frank Lomani who urged fans to be patient with this season’s Super Rugby Pacific results.

As newbies to the competition, Lomani knows the Drua has a long way to go, but the results that are progressing are showing a different story.

“We won against Rebels, that has been in the comp for 11 years now or 12 and we almost beat Reds, almost beat Western Force. I think right now the boys are performing really well and we are in a good space, and I promise you this in two or three years- this team is going to be dangerous, for now, we are just having a taste of what Super Rugby is like”.

The Nukubalavu native who has already been part of the Super Rugby competition in 2020 says the performance of the Drua is currently unmatched.

“Like I said before it’s a performance environment like right now especially coming right from Fiji into this environment I think the boys are doing really well”.

The Drua are currently 10th with six points on the table standings after seven games in the Super Rugby Pacific.

The Drua faces Brumbies at 9:45pm at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.