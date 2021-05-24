Battling Blues edge Moana Pasifika

The Blues escaped with a 32-19 win over Moana Pasifika in a scintillating Super Rugby Pacific Match last tonight.

The Blues conceded a try but also scored one while they were a man short and added a late penalty to close out a win by five tries to three.

An overwhelmingly dominant scrum gave the Blues a strong foundation and they used that and the penalties that resulted to build a 19-0 lead after 35 minutes.

They scored three first-half tries including two for hooker Ricky Riccitelli from rolling mauls after lineouts.

But Moana Pasifika turned that tactic against them in the dying minutes of the first half.

Hooker Luteru Tolai scored from a driven maul in the 37th minute for their first try just before half-time. Another try from the same source in the 45th made the score 19-12 and put the Blues under pressure.

Moana Pasifika crashed over the Blues line again in the 50th but a try to Tolai was disallowed, after being awarded by the referee, because of a double movement.

Moana Pasifika completely turned the game in the early stages of the second half.

The Blues dominated possession and territory in the first half but Moana Pasifika had 72 per cent of possession in the first 15 minutes of the second.

The Blues rallied with a try to hard-working captain Luke Romano, led 24-12 and the momentum of the match again began to swing in their favour.

Tomasi Alosio scored for Moana Pasifika immediately after the sending off of Laulala but a try to scrumhalf Finlay Christie again put the Blues comfortably ahead.

