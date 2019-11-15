Battle of the forwards in tomorrow’s Skipper Cup

It will be a battle of the forwards in round 5 of the Skipper Cup match between Suva and Naitasiri tomorrow.

The capital side will be bringing in an experienced forward pack with the likes of Apisai Vatubuli, Tevita Ikanivere, and Manasa Saulo.

This is something the young Naitasiri side is looking to counter come game day.

Article continues after advertisement

Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese says Naitasiri has a game plan set in place to ensure they will be able to handle whatever tactics Suva throws their way.

“Suva is the champion team they are the defending champions and they have the cream of the players in the country and are very experienced. We need to work our way around that taking that into account especially for the mixture of this youth and old head in our team so we are looking to get a game plan that will suit us.”

Suva host Naitasiri at ANZ Stadium at 6pm.

Lautoka will take on Namosi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3pm and the match will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Live commentary of the match will also be aired on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.

In other games, Nadi will host Nadroga at Prince Charles Park and Yasawa will take on Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.