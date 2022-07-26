Battle of the forwards in Skipper Cup final

[File Photo]

It will be an equally matched competition in the forwards when Nadi takes on Naitasiri in the Skipper Cup final on Saturday.

The jetsetters have the advantage coming into the game having beaten Naitasiri twice during the round-robin stage.

Nadi assistant forwards coach, John Jackson says this does not take away the fact that Naitasiri is also vying for the title.

Article continues after advertisement

Jackson says they’re known for their clinical forward pack and this is something they’ll be banking on.

“I think we got our best forward pack in the competition, but we didn’t have any good ball to attack from to lay our platform from the first half.”

Nadi will host Naitasiri at 3pm on Saturday at Prince Charles Park.