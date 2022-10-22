Batibasaga scores as Australia advances to RWC quarter-final

[Source: RWC/Twitter]
Iliseva Batibasaga helped Australia clinch its second win and qualify for the women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final in New Zealand.
Batibasaga scored the Aussies’ lone try in their 13-7 win over Wales in their Pool A encounter.
The Waratahs halfback scored in the fifth minute of the match but Wales hit back to level the scores with a try to Sioned Harried.
That quarter-final feeling 👏#WALvAUS | #RWC2021 | @WallaroosRugby pic.twitter.com/64pjN2lBIu
— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 22, 2022
Australia’s dominance at the breakdown and the boots of Lori Cramer made the difference as they come away with a close win.
28 carries, she was unbelievable 🤩
The @Mastercard Player of the Match is @GracieJHamilton#RWC2021 | #WALvAUS | #POTM | #Priceless pic.twitter.com/zRsFbiMJCu
— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 22, 2022