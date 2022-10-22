Batibasaga scores as Australia advances to RWC quarter-final

[Source: RWC/Twitter]

Iliseva Batibasaga helped Australia clinch its second win and qualify for the women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final in New Zealand.

Batibasaga scored the Aussies’ lone try in their 13-7 win over Wales in their Pool A encounter.

The Waratahs halfback scored in the fifth minute of the match but Wales hit back to level the scores with a try to Sioned Harried.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia’s dominance at the breakdown and the boots of Lori Cramer made the difference as they come away with a close win.