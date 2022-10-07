Batibasaga proceeds to third World Cup outing

Iliseva Batibasaga. [File Photo]

Going for her third World Cup outing in the green and gold jersey, Iliseva Batibasaga who has links to Fiji is hoping to guide the next generation of players through the New Zealand World Cup which kicks off tomorrow.

Batibasaga debuted as a 21-year-old for Australia womens and has been named in the scrum half position for the Wallaroos match against Black Ferns.

With enough experience, Batibasaga believes the influx of returning Sevens stars to the Black Ferns line-up will be an advantage.

Batibasaga tells rugby.com.au, that there is no pressure on the side and their main focus is to perform.

She adds if they can keep their structures and expose the opposition’s weakness, they will be able to get them hard.

Australia will face New Zealand tomorrow afternoon.

Before that Fijiana takes on England at 3.45pm at Eden Park in New Zealand.