Rugby

Batibasaga may play final Super W game against Fijiana

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 19, 2022 6:01 am
Iliseva Batibasaga passes during the Wallaroos’ clash with the New Zealand Black Ferns in 2019.[pic:SMH]

This weekend’s Super W final against the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua may be a special one for Waratahs halfback Iliseva Batibasaga.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the Namatakula villager from Nadroga hasn’t made any public announcements about retirement just yet.

Batibasaga’s father, Isimeli, played for the Flying Fijians and Fiji 7s in the 1970s, and Lote Tuqiri, Tevita Kuridrani as well as Nemani Nadolo are her cousins.

Article continues after advertisement

The 37-year-old 15-cap Wallaroo grew up in Brisbane but is proud of her Fijian heritage and says the Fijiana has been immense and it’s no surprise to see they play their 15s like their sevens so the Waratahs will have to be on their toes.

Inline for her third World Cup campaign for Australia later this year in New Zealand, Batibasaga is excited to be playing against Fijiana in what may be her final Super W game.

The Fijiana Drua defeated Waratahs 29-10 last month and they’ll meet again in the final at 4pm on Saturday at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play Super Rugby Pacific leaders the Blues as well on the same venue at 7:05pm on Saturday.

You can watch both the Fijiana and Fijian Drua games this weekend LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

[Source:Sydney Morning Herald]

