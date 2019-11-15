Bati winger Montoya back for Bulldogs

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya will return to the NRL this week.

This is after the Bulldogs named Montoya as one of the center’s for their clash with the Rabbitohs on Sunday.

The 24-year-old suffered a grade two hamstring tear during training in May which was supposed to rule him out for eight to 12 weeks but he has recovered ahead of time.

Article continues after advertisement

Montoya has scored 16 tries in 45 appearances for the Bulldogs since making his NRL debut back in 2017.

Bati halfback Brandon Wakeham retains his spot for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs play the Rabbitohs at 8:30pm on Sunday but before that the Sea Eagles meet the Knights at 6:05pm.

Meanwhile, round eight of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Storm taking on the Roosters at 8:50pm.

On Friday the Raiders play the Dragons at 8pm before Maika Sivo and the Eels host the Cowboys at 9:55pm.

The Eels and Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

On Saturday the Titans face the Sharks at 5pm followed by the Warriors and Broncos at 7:30pm.

The Panthers will meet West Tigers at 9:35pm Saturday and you can catch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel.