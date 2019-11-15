Bati winger joins Warriors

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya will be playing for a new club in the next two NRL seasons.

Montoya has signed a two-year deal with the Warriors.

This means Montoya will team up with fellow Bati Kane Evans and youngster Junior Ratuva for the Warriors next season.

Montoya becomes the fourth player to cross the Tasman and join the Warriors, with Manly star Addin Fonua-Blake, Parramatta forward Evans and Dragons centre Euan Aitken all joining New Zealand for 2021 and beyond.

The 24-year-old was one of eight players out of the Bulldogs f next season as Canterbury enter a new era under newly appointed coach Trent Barrett.

Montoya was riddled with a season-ending knee injury in 2019, limiting him to just 20 games across the last two seasons.