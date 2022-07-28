Bati to face England in October

[File Photo]

Fiji Bati will have a warm-up match against England before its World Cup campaign later this year.

The warm-up match has been confirmed by both countries and will be held on October 7th.

Fiji is in a tough pool at the World Cup and will use this warm-up match to ramp up preparations.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji upset New Zealand at the quarter-final stage of the 2017 World Cup and have been semi-finalists in each of the last three World Cups – 2008, 2013 and 2017.

With the likes of Maika Sivo, Viliame Kikau and Kevin Naiqama in the Bati squad, Fiji are expected to again challenge strongly.

England coach Shaun Wane says the clash at AJ Bell Stadium would help ensure both sides were ready for the World Cup.

Wane says Fiji is an ideal opponent to prepare for the World Cup.

England and Fiji have only previously met on three occasions, all in World Cups when they were drawn in the same group in 1995, 2000 and 2013.

However, they are in different pools in England so cannot meet until at least the quarter-finals.

England will wear their new World Cup kit for the first time in the match against Fiji after unveiling a design to be worn by all three teams – Men, Women and Wheelchair – at the tournament.

(Source: International Rugby League)