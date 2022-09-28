Bati stars for NRL Grand Final

All the five Fiji Bati Rugby League World Cup squad members have been named to start for their respective teams in the NRL Grand Final on Sunday.

Maiko Sivo, Waqa Blake and Reagan Campbell-Gillard are in the Eels starting team while Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau gets the nod for Panthers.

Young Bati fullback Sunia Turuva is on the reserves for Panthers.

Article continues after advertisement

Penrith Panthers winger Taylan May has been ruled out of the decider due to a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Charlie Staines.

Thirteen of the 17 players named for Penrith took part in last year’s Grand Final win over Souths.

The final will be held at 8:30pm on Sunday and you can watch LIVE on FBC Sports channel.