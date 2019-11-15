Bati forward Kane Evans back for Eels

Viliame Kikau is not the only Fiji Bati forward back in action in round 12 of the NRL this week.

Paramatta Eels enforcer Kane Evans has been named in the side’s match-day 17 to face the Bulldogs on Sunday.

Evans has been out for four weeks but he has been included as one of the four interchange players after recovering from a calf injury.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Bati forward Tariq Sims returns from suspension for the Dragons against the Rabbitohs this weekend.

Meanwhile, round 12 starts tomorrow with the Dragons battling the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

On Friday, the West Tigers face the Warriors at 8pm and Broncos meet the Sharks at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Roosters taking on the Titans at 5pm before the Cowboys tackle the Raiders at 7.30pm.

At 9.35pm the Sea Eagles play the Panthers and the match will air live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, there will be two matches starting with the Bulldogs taking on the Eels at 4pm and the Storm face the Knights at 6.05pm.

The Storm and Knights match will be aired live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.