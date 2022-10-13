Bati coach hospitalized, Kativerata takes over

Wise Kativerata (left), Joe Rabele.

Vodafone Fiji Bati head coach Joe Rabele has been hospitalized just two days out from their opening Rugby League World Cup match against Australia.

The Bati coach is understood to have fallen ill soon after the team’s arrival in England for the World Cup.

NRL has confirmed, Former Fijian star Wise Kativerata has flown to England to take charge of the team.

Kativerata attended the World Cup launch with Fiji captain Kevin Naiqama and will be calling the shots against the Kangaroos after Rabele asked him to join the camp last week.

The Bati have also been calling in reinforcements for their playing squad after losing St George Illawarra winger Mikaele Ravalawa, Manly’s Pio Seci and Redcliffe’s Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu.

Seci and Ratuvakacereivalu were injured in the warm-up match, while Ravalawa travelled to England with the squad but failed to overcome a hamstring injury that plagued him towards the end of the NRL season and is returning home.

The Bati will face the Kangaroos at 6.30 am on Sunday.