Rugby

Basic Drua errors proved costly: Harris

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 2, 2022 4:50 pm
[Source: Super Rugby Pacific]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have a few key areas that need improvement before their run of fixtures against the table-topping Brumbies next week.

Fijian Drua Assistant coach, Brad Harris says the Drua must eliminate basic errors from their game if they are to pick up a second win this season.

Harris has made it clear that more need to be done in the coming weeks, in order for them to get play rugby at this level.

Article continues after advertisement

“In order to play the Fijian Drua style game we need to be physical and we need to work hard. So I think the boys understand that but I think at times through the boys trying to solve, trying to put a big play we can leave that system sometimes and that is hurting us.”

The next round of competition will be crucial for the Drua when they take on the five Kiwi teams and fellow newcomers Moana Pasifika.

But first up is the Brumbies next Saturday.

You can catch the action of the Drua and Brumbies match on FBC Sports on Walesi.

