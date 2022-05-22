Barrett drop-goal seals top spot for Blues

[Source: Getty Images]

The Blues wrapped up the number one spot on the Super Rugby Pacific ladder with a week to spare after edging the Brumbies 21-19 last night.

A last minute Beauden Barett drop goal sealed the narrow win for the Auckland based side.

Brumbies had hit the lead in the 77th minute when replacement hooker Billy Pollard finished a trademark lineout drive, with Noah Lolesio calmly adding a conversion for a 19-18 lead.

But the Blues through Dalton Papalii and replacement prop Nepo Laulala combined to win the turnover required.

They went nine phases and then, under advantage, Barrett calmly slotted the winner from in front.

Barrett and Karl Tu’inukuafe scored for the Blues while Folau Fainga’s and Billy Pollard went in for Brumbies.

In other results, the Chiefs thrashed Western Force 54-21 and Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 45-22.