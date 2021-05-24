Barret lands suspension

Crusaders has felt the wrath of SANZAAR’s judiciary as captain Scott Barrett lands a 4-week suspension period.

Barrett was shown a red card in the 46th minute during their narrow defeat to the Blues for his hit on prop Alex Hodgman last weekend.

With the lock cited for a similar incident during the Wallabies’ win over the All Blacks in 2019, Barrett was unable to receive the usual discount on mid-range offences, suspended for four matches.

In a statement, SANZAAR says having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the Red Card under Law 9.13.

Barret expressed remorse and pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity, so the Judicial Committee has reduced the suspension to 4 weeks.

The Player was not entitled to the full 50% reduction due to a prior similar offence.

Barrett will miss the entirety of the Crusaders’ tour of Australia, which begins with Sunday’s clash against the Rebels before facing the Waratahs, Western Force and Brumbies.

[Source: Rugby.com.Au]