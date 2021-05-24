Barnett to front judiciary tonight

Newcastle forward Mitch Barnett has been charged for a dangerous contact on Penrith’s Chris Smith in an off-the-ball incident on Saturday.

Barnett will front the Judiciary tonight as he became the first player sent from the field in 2022 after striking Smith’s chin with his elbow in the 33rd minute as the Panthers second-rower ran as a decoy.

Round three of the NRL starts on Thursday with the Titans meeting West Tigers at 9.05 pm.

Sharks faces the Knights on Friday at 7 pm before Panthers take on Rabbitohs at 9.05pm.

There will be a delayed coverage of this match on Saturday at 8pm on FBC Sports.

Storm will wrestle Bulldogs and you can watch this match live on Sunday at 6pm.

[Source: NRL]